Frank William “Bud” Yeager, 78, a resident of 727 Baker Hill Road, Franklin died peacefully at 2:15 PM Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in UPMC-Hamot Hospital at Erie; following a period of declining health.

He was born June 7, 1943 in Youngstown, OH a beloved son of the late: Frank J. and Madeline George Yeager.

Following his graduation from Oil City High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era, where he earned rank of Petty Officer Third Class. For service to his country he was awarded The National Defense Service Medal.

Upon his honorable discharge from active duty, Frank had worked his way up through the ranks to Tool & Die Foreman at the former Johns Manville (JM Manufacturing) in Franklin.

He was a longtime member of The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #83 in Franklin.

Frank loved the outdoors, golfing, fishing, and in his later years even stacking wood!

He was an avid reader and enjoyed leisurely drives. Many family members will always fondly remember his trips with them in their younger years “four wheeling” in his Jeep.

He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.

Frank is survived by a local niece, Lynn M. Beach and her husband, Don of Franklin. Local great nieces: Nicole Zischkau and her husband, Seth and their son, Silas; and Grace Beach; in addition to numerous other loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Dorothy, Lila, and Rose; and by two “special nieces”: Beth Butler and Becky Stewart.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

