 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

John “Jack” “Moe” Charles Milliren

Sunday, September 26, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

John “Jack” “Moe” Charles Milliren, 85, of New Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, while a resident at The McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.

He was born on April 24, 1936, to the late Deane and Ruth (Kane) Milliren in Reynoldsville, PA.

John graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the Class of 1954. He continued his education at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

He served in the United States Army between the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

John married Shirley June Nogroski on June 8, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville, PA; Shirley survives him.

He worked as a police officer in Reynoldsville for a short period time before going to work as a claim’s adjuster with Erie Insurance.

He then became a claim supervisor in Silver Spring, MD. He then purchased his own insurance agency in New Bethlehem, PA, where he worked until retirement.

John was very active with Public Services wherever he went; he was a past Mayor of Reynoldsville.

He was also involved with the New Bethlehem Borough Council and the Redbank Valley Park Board.

John was a member of the Lions Club, American Legion, Elks in Reynoldsville, and Moose Club in New Bethlehem.

He belonged to the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville and New Bethlehem.

John loved to help people, he was very social and outgoing. John was always down to travel, especially going on a good cruise.

He also loved to visit the casinos in Salamanca, NY, and he was a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by daughter; Lisa (Don) Matson of Brockway; and sister; Alice Kuhns of Hamburg, NY.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by brother; James Milliren; and three sisters; Helen Dickey; Ann Engle; and Patricia Martz.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and will be officiated by Father Sam Bungo and Pastor Jimmy Swogger.

Full military honors will be rendered by the DuBois Area Honor Guard following the service.

Internment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the donor’s choice.
.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting snyderdargy.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.