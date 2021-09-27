A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 41.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

