Area Man Accused of Stalking, Harassing Woman in Karns City

KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man is accused of recently stalking and harassing a woman in Karns City.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 3:26 a.m. on September 23, an incident of stalking and harassment took place at a residence on Main Street in Karns City Borough, Butler County.

Police say 40-year-old Joshua Conner, of East Brady, drove to a known 36-year-old female victim’s residence in Karns City several times, and on two occasions exited his vehicle and knocked on her door, despite the victim not wanting him there.

