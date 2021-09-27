 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Man Accused of Stalking, Harassing Woman in Karns City

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man is accused of recently stalking and harassing a woman in Karns City.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 3:26 a.m. on September 23, an incident of stalking and harassment took place at a residence on Main Street in Karns City Borough, Butler County.

Police say 40-year-old Joshua Conner, of East Brady, drove to a known 36-year-old female victim’s residence in Karns City several times, and on two occasions exited his vehicle and knocked on her door, despite the victim not wanting him there.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.