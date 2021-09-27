Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Grace
Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Grace.
Grace is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix.
She is spayed and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she was left on their property in early September.
She is listed as friendly and affectionate.
For more information on Grace, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
