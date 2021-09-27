Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pina Colada Icebox Cake

It takes just one bite to escape to a tropical island!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar



1/2 teaspoon rum extract1 can (13.66 ounces) coconut milk, divided1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix1 container (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed15 whole graham crackers1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and extract until smooth. Gradually beat in 1 cup coconut milk. Add pudding mix; beat on low speed until smooth. Fold in whipped topping.

-Pour remaining coconut milk into a shallow dish. Quickly dip half of the graham crackers into milk; allow excess to drip off. Arrange in a single layer in the bottom of a 13×9-in. baking dish, breaking to fit as needed. Layer with half each of the cream cheese mixture, pineapple, and coconut. Repeat layers. Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours before serving.

