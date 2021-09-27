Featured Local Job: Accounting/Office Assistant

S&W AutoBody, Lucinda, PA has a position open for accounting/office assistant.

This is a full-time position but could be flexible on hours. The person would be working with QuickBooks in accounts payable, receivables, and billing. The individual would also be assisting with the operation of the front office such as answering the phone, scheduling, and invoicing.

Pay is dependent upon experience. Benefits such as health insurance, retirement, and paid vacation time are included. Very friendly work environment.

Please call 814-226-7046 to schedule an interview or email your resume to [email protected]



