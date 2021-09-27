 

Featured Local Job: Full and Part-Time Direct Support Professionals

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person who wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities? Are you someone ready to try something new? Do you want an opportunity to do something rewarding, and a career where you can make a difference in someone’s life?

If so, apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties. Now hiring full and part-time Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

$5000 retention bonus! Bi-annual incentive bonuses! Exciting monthly employee incentives!

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

  • Competitive starting wage $12.50/hr!
  • Medical coverage for full time employees
  • Paid leave after probationary period
  • Great mileage reimbursement
  • Overtime available
  • The opportunity to make a difference!

Applicants must:

  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Have acceptable clearances and pass a drug screening
  • Be 21 years of age or older
  • Possess a valid driver’s license and have reliable transportation
  • Have basic computer skills
  • Be willing to work a variety of shifts

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
