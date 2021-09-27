I-80 West in Clintonville Reopened Following Crash; Coroner Called to Scene

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The Venango County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash that led to the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County early this morning.

According to a representative of PennDOT, Interstate 80 westbound has reopened at mile marker 34 in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.

State Route 208, which was also closed for a time at the bridge over Interstate 80, has also reopened.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the closure was due to a one-vehicle crash and resulting vehicle fire that was reported around 4:40 a.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was also called to the scene.

The emergency crews cleared the scene around 9:45 a.m. and the roadway reopened around 11:38 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.