I-80 West in Clintonville Reopened Following Crash; Coroner Called to Scene

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 01:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineVENANGO CO., Pa. – The Venango County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash that led to the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County early this morning.

According to a representative of PennDOT, Interstate 80 westbound has reopened at mile marker 34 in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.

State Route 208, which was also closed for a time at the bridge over Interstate 80, has also reopened.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the closure was due to a one-vehicle crash and resulting vehicle fire that was reported around 4:40 a.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was also called to the scene.

The emergency crews cleared the scene around 9:45 a.m. and the roadway reopened around 11:38 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


