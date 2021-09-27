Ira W. “Bill” Ehrhart III, 68, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home.

Born October 28, 1952 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Ira W. “Sonny” Ehrhart, Jr. and Vera M. Schnars Ehrhart.

A gifted basketball player, he earned a scholarship to Penn State after graduating from high school.

His time at Penn State was cut short though as he was drafted into the Army to serve as an MP and dog trainer during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Ehrhart worked for 27 years at Franklin Steel until they closed, and also worked in the kitchen and tending bar at Tri-City Speedway and Kay’s in Oil City.

Bill helped manage the band Bullroper with Von and Linda McCommons, Chris Beuler, Carl Reap, and Tony Hunt.

Ira was a member of the Oil City and Franklin Eagles clubs, attended the Oil City Community Alliance Church with his parents, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and playing softball.

Surviving is a daughter, Amanda M. Ehrhart of New Castle; a sister, Debbie L. Ehrhart of Oil City; his ex-wife, Robin Ehrhart of New Castle; and Samantha Blair of New Castle, who considered him like a father.

Also surviving is a niece, Katie Ehrhart of Oil City; his neighbors and best friends, Chris and Jimmy Chase of Oil City; and a friend, Tommy Kulinski of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tristan Peak; and a brother, Mark A. Ehrhart.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

