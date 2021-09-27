James D. “J.D.” Miller, 79, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24th, 2021 in his home.

He was born on March 9, 1942 to the late Milburn T. Miller and Zella Mae (Cassett) Miller.

J.D. was a 1960 graduate of Cranberry High School.

James was fortunate enough to find the love of his life twice in his life.

He married his first wife, the former Jane “Dixie” Shuffstall in 1964 and spent the next 31 years with her.

After her death in 1995, J.D. opened his heart again and got remarried in 1999 to his second wife, the former Frances J. Byham, which whom he spent 21 years before her death in 2020.

James served for the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, was a Marksman shooter, had a rank of Corporal E4, and eventually was honored with the Good Conduct Medal.

J.D. worked with concrete all his life. He worked as a member of the Plaster, Masons, and Brick Layers Union, before going to work for William Weeter pouring concrete.

He then moved on and started James D. Miller Concrete for the remainder of his working career.

He worked closely with his son, teaching him everything he knew along the way.

In his free time, he spent his weekends camping at Camp Wilhelm, where he could be found out on the boat catching walleye.

When he wasn’t on the boat, he was right in the middle of any shenanigans taking place around him.

He had a zest for life and would always have a drink with you, share a good joke, and have a good laugh.

J.D. was also a member of several organizations but most recently a member of the Oil City Moose Lodge #78.

Left to cherish his memory are his many loving family members: his son, Jason D. Miller of Franklin, his daughter, Justine D. Cashdollar (Troy) of Cooperstown, his step-son, Paul C. Letta (Denise) of Yorktown, VA; his grandchildren, Jacob D. Miller (Sylvia), Justin D. Miller, and Jeremy D. Miller; his step-grandchildren, Joshua Letta and Cassie Letta; and a great granddaughter, May Miller. He is survived by his brothers, Dean Miller of Seneca and Bruce Miller of Oil City; his sisters, Nancy Zerbe of Knox and Alma Lee Britt of Rockland; as well as his faithful 4-legged companion, Dinkus.

James is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jane “Dixie” (Shuffstall) Miller; his second wife, Frances J. (Byham) Miller; and his sister, Patty Johnson.

The Miller family would like to give a special thank you to Ashley, Betty, and Pam from AsceraCare Hospice along with Heather and Logan for taking such good care of James during the last months of his life.

In keeping with James’ wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of James to: Franklin Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 491 Franklin, PA 16323; and/or Jamie’s Kids, 1243 Liberty Street, Suite 301, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.