Joel “Jody” Reeher, 53, of Cooperstown, took his last victory lap around the track on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Jody was born in Grove City, to Bill and Carol Reeher on April 23, 1968.

He was married to his wife of 28 years, Tammi Reeher, who survives.

He is also survived by his brothers: Dan Reeher and wife Joyce, Matt Reeher, and Jeff Reeher; his step-mother, Lynn Reeher; his mother-in-law, Kay Cotherman; and by his brother-in-law Scott Cotherman and family.

Also surviving are “The 3 Angels” his nieces: Shawna Warner & family, Erin McCool & family, and Jessica Shreffler and family; a nephew, Ian Cotherman; nephew, Kristopher Cotherman and his children: Cheyenne and Charlee; a niece, Tamera Gillen and her children: Annabel and Jay; (Jody was especially close with Kris and Tamara as he helped raise them).

Jody also leaves behind many close friends who miss him dearly, including his beloved pets: Moe, Blu, and Charlotte.

Preceeding him in death is his father, Bill Reeher; mother, Carol Reeher; “Nana”, Marcella Shaffer; and his father-in-law, John Cotherman.

Jody worked for Hovis Auto & Truck Supply for 22 years where he enjoyed meeting new people/business accounts. He liked working on old cars.

Jody enjoyed dirt track racing with the crew of Bobby Whitling and Matt Lux.

R/C racing was his favorite hobby, and he was the President of the Lucky 13 CB-R/C Race Club.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4 PM in the Worden Chapel United Methodist Church, 967 Keely Road, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be made to The Lucky 13 CB-R/C Race Club, 1199 Deckards Run Rd., Cochranton, PA 16314.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.