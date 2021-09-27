Man Injured After Vehicle Slams into Tree in Harmony Township

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured after his vehicle slammed into a tree in Harmony Township last week.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:16 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, on Poland Hill Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say 44-year-old Ronald J. Henry, of Titusville, was operating a 2010 Dodge Caravan, traveling north on Poland Hill Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went off the side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Henry and his passenger, identified as 42-year-old Raelene D. Henry, of Titusville, were both using seat belts.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported Ronald Henry to Titusville Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Raelene Henry was not injured.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.