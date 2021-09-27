 

Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 66

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a rollover crash on State Route 66 early Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, on State Route 66, just north of the Clarion/Forest County line, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 42-year-old Joseph Z. Puszakowski, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2003 GM Envoy traveling north on State Route 66 approximately one-half mile north of the Clarion/Forest County line when two deer entered the roadway from the left side. Puszakowski attempted to swerve to miss the deer and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Puszakowski suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport for treatment.

He was using a seat belt and his airbags were effectively deployed.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Frank’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Puszakowski was cited for a traffic violation.


