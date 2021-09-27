 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Marienville Community Shows Up to Support Return of Oktoberfest

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

20210925_145001MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The local community showed up in droves to support the return of Oktoberfest in Marienville over the weekend.

Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Marienville for the three-day festival, which kicked off when the food and craft vendors opened up on Friday evening.

The event continued on Saturday with everything from children’s pumpkin bowling and a corn husking competition to lawn mower races and the annual Oktoberfest parade.

20210925_144845

Live music was also on display, with the AD/HD band taking the stage in the afternoon and TRIXX bringing music to the square in the evening.

The festival’s series of events then wrapped up on Sunday with a car show, a pet parade, and live music by CHAZ.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.