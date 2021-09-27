Marienville Community Shows Up to Support Return of Oktoberfest

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The local community showed up in droves to support the return of Oktoberfest in Marienville over the weekend.

Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Marienville for the three-day festival, which kicked off when the food and craft vendors opened up on Friday evening.

The event continued on Saturday with everything from children’s pumpkin bowling and a corn husking competition to lawn mower races and the annual Oktoberfest parade.

Live music was also on display, with the AD/HD band taking the stage in the afternoon and TRIXX bringing music to the square in the evening.

The festival’s series of events then wrapped up on Sunday with a car show, a pet parade, and live music by CHAZ.

