Marla E. Downing, 62, of Oil City, PA., passed away Saturday Sept. 25, 2021 at 12:10 P.M. at her home following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 4, 1959 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of William Conn & the late Sarah J. “Sally” Wattsjer Young.

Marla was a graduate of Oil City High School and attended Clarion University.

On June 19, 1982 she married Richard L. “Rick” Downing and he survives.

Marla had worked as an executive secretary at the former Oil City and Franklin Hospitals, Northwest Medical Center and for UPMC-Northwest.

She enjoyed antiquing, going to folk art festivals and shopping.

She also enjoyed taking many trips to New York City with her daughter and friends.

She enjoyed her card and stamp club.

She always looked forward to her annual trip to Adventures in Stamping in Akron with her good friend Jennifer Lofink.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and jumped at every opportunity to spoil them.

She relished several trips to the Outer Banks with her family.

In addition to her husband Rick of Oil City, she is survived by her father and stepmother, William & Marge Conn of Oil City; two daughters, Sarah Gray & her husband Jeremy of Oil City and Katie Downing of Oil City; her grandchildren, Damen, McKella, Asher and Noah Ethan; her brothers, Mark Conn, of Warren, and his daughters Kristen and Haley Conn and Adam Conn.

She is also survived by a brother-in-law, William Downing; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Hastings and her fiancé Roger Cozad and Susan Downing; a special sister-in-law, Melissa (Conn) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.

In addition to her mother, Marla was preceded in death by a sister Martha Suzanne Conn; her mother and father-in-law William & Geraldine Downing and a brother in law Edward Downing; a second brother-in-law Charles “Chip” Hastings; as well as two step siblings Dean Flockerzi and Susie Flockerzi.

Friends will be received from 5-7 P.M. Wednesdayin the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Rusnak, Chaplain of AseraCare Hospice presiding.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, or to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to reinselfuneralhome.com.

