Personal Care Facility in Armstrong County Destroyed by Fire

Plumcreek Twp., Pa. (EYT) — A personal care home in Plumcreek Township was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

(Photos courtesy of Creekside Volunteer Fire Company)

According to WTAE News, the fire occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Brookview Country Manor personal care home in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Elderton District Volunteer Fire Department, Creekside Volunteer Fire Company, Plumville District Volunteer Fire Company, Rural Valley Fire Department, Kittanning #4, and Citizens Ambulance responded to the scene.

While the only people inside at the time, the owner and two residents, were able to escape the blaze safely, a dog that was in the facility did not get out in time.

By the time emergency crews reached the scene, the structure fire was fully involved, and the structure was a lost cause.

Officials say firefighters found several gas sources that had fueled the blaze, but the root cause of the fire remains under investigation.

