Pfizer Boosters Now Available at the BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic is now offering the Pfizer booster shot.

(Ruth Hopson, 108, receives the first the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at her home in the River Park House Condominiums, Philadelphia, on Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021. Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP.)

Effective Monday, September 27, 2021, the BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic located at 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, will start administering Pfizer vaccine boosters to the following approved groups:

– Healthcare workers



– Individuals over the age of 65– Residents of long-term care facilities– Aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions– Aged 18-49 with underlying medical condition, based on their individual risks

The recommended time frame to receive a Pfizer booster is at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

At this time, boosters have not been approved for individuals in the 16-18 year old age group.

Individuals interested in scheduling a booster or first dose can do so at the following link: https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx.

If you are without a computer and need assistance scheduling your vaccine, please call the Clarion Hospital Vaccine Line at 814-223-4157, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic Hours for this week are as follows:

Tuesday, September 28 from 7:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Moderna) 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Pfizer)

Thursday, September 30 from 7:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Pfizer) 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pfizer booster vaccines are by appointment only.

You may schedule online at the link above or call for an appointment.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.