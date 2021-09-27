Husband, father, perpetual medical student, Ralph “Bom” Nicholas Bommer, 41, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 24, 2021, as his wife was by his side.

Ralph was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, running, disc golf, a good hoagie, and the local medical community.

Ralph was gifted to care for others. His favorite jobs were as an ER Tech and Physical Therapy Assistant.

He never gave up his dreams to advance his medical career.

He obtained a BS from Slippery Rock University. Then graduated and was honored in the Spring of 2021 as a Nurse from Clarion Venango Campus, while undergoing brain cancer care.

He met many wonderful people along the way all who became a second family to him.

Ralph will be remembered with love by his wife since July 7, 2007, Elaine Bommer (McMasters) and his two smart, beautiful daughters, Genevieve and Jovie Bommer of Franklin.

He is survived by his mother, Cathleen McWhorter of Canton, OH; his father, Ralph and Donna Bommer of Harrisville; siblings: Carrie, Travis, Zachary, and Lara; along with nieces and nephews of Western Pennsylvania.

He was also the son of his in-laws, Dennis and Jan McMasters; and brother-in-law to Christy of Franklin.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11 AM in The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery at a later date.

Family and friends may visit: “Kindness to Ralph Bommer’s Family” at https:\\gofund.me\e434a590 to make memorial contributions, if desired.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

