Robert L. Gharing, 73, of Cooperstown, PA. , passed away Sept. 24, 2021 in the ER at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Oct. 1, 1947 in Erie, PA., he was the son of the late Robert Wendell & Dorothy J. Densmore Gharing.

Robert was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He entered the United States Army on Feb. 6, 1967 and served as a mechanic during the Vietnam War.

He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He was honorably discharged on Sept. 15, 1969.

Mr. Gharing was a lifetime farmer and dedicated his life to the family farm which was established in 1881.

His life was in the barn and in the fields, he enjoyed taking care of his dairy cows.

He worked for a brief time as a machinist for Shaw Industries.

Robert is survived by four brothers: Richard Gharing & his wife Patty of Cooperstown, Danny Lee Gharing & his wife Lisa of Cooperstown, Keith Gharing & his wife Shirley of Cooperstown and Jon Gharing & his wife Jean of Cooperstown; his stepmother, Mary Ann also survives along with her children Ed, Eric, Jill, Chris and Mary Lee.

Robert is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Rick Gharing & his wife Amber; Jason Gharing & his wife Veronica; Casey Shuffstall; Stacey Plowman & her husband Eric; Michelle Hanna & her husband Terry Black; and Crystal and Kelly and several great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County 4H Club or to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

