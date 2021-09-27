SPONSORED: Tuesday Night Entertainment by UpTown at The Allegheny Grille
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Join UpTown for music at the Allegheny Grille on September 28th – rain or shine.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
If it is raining we will be in the tent.
It’s starting to feel a lot like FALL!
We now have some fall options for drinks!
– Southern Tier Pumking
– Sam Adam’s Octoberfest
– Pumpkin Pie Martini
– Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Visit the Allegheny Grille and enjoy the weather!
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
View their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.