 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two People Killed in Fiery Crash on Interstate 80

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 03:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

123_1005VENANGO CO., Pa. – Officials say two people were killed in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near Clintonville early this morning.

(Photos courtesy of Brayden Rea, Assistant Chief of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department)

According to Brayden Rea, Assistant Chief of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, two individuals were declared deceased at the scene of the crash.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 told exploreVenango.com the crash and resulting vehicle fire were reported around 4:40 a.m.

The crash occurred near the 33 mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound.

According to Rea, the crash involved a passenger vehicle that struck the State Route 208 bridge on Interstate 80 westbound and then caught fire.

“When we arrived at the scene, the car was already fully engulfed,” Rea said. “It also had heavy front-end damage.”

123_1004

Rea noted two occupants were still in the vehicle when crews arrived at the scene.

The two occupants were subsequently declared deceased at the scene.

Calls to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh for additional information have not yet been returned.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene around 10 a.m., but Interstate 80 westbound and State Route 208 remained closed until approximately 11:38 a.m.

According to Rea, the lengthy closure was for inspection of the bridge due to the vehicle striking it and the subsequent vehicle fire underneath it.

“They had to make certain the bridge wasn’t compromised.”

Along with Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin-based State Police, Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, Hawbaker Construction, and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

RELATED:

I-80 West in Clintonville Reopened Following Crash; Coroner Called to Scene


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.