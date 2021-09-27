Two People Killed in Fiery Crash on Interstate 80

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Officials say two people were killed in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near Clintonville early this morning.

(Photos courtesy of Brayden Rea, Assistant Chief of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department)

According to Brayden Rea, Assistant Chief of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, two individuals were declared deceased at the scene of the crash.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 told exploreVenango.com the crash and resulting vehicle fire were reported around 4:40 a.m.

The crash occurred near the 33 mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound.

According to Rea, the crash involved a passenger vehicle that struck the State Route 208 bridge on Interstate 80 westbound and then caught fire.

“When we arrived at the scene, the car was already fully engulfed,” Rea said. “It also had heavy front-end damage.”

Rea noted two occupants were still in the vehicle when crews arrived at the scene.

The two occupants were subsequently declared deceased at the scene.

Calls to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh for additional information have not yet been returned.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene around 10 a.m., but Interstate 80 westbound and State Route 208 remained closed until approximately 11:38 a.m.

According to Rea, the lengthy closure was for inspection of the bridge due to the vehicle striking it and the subsequent vehicle fire underneath it.

“They had to make certain the bridge wasn’t compromised.”

Along with Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin-based State Police, Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, Hawbaker Construction, and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

