Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Venus Telephone Corporation Stock Bid Notice

Monday, September 27, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Estate of Sarah B. Hockman (the “Estate”) is offering one share of Venus Telephone Corporation stock for sale.

All interested parties are invited to submit a sealed bid. Inside of a sealed (unaddressed) envelope labeled with the words “Estate of Sarah B. Hockman Stock Bid”, you are directed to provide the following information:

Amount of Bid:
Name:

Address:
Telephone number or e-mail address:

Place this sealed envelope inside of an envelope addressed to Terry R. Heeter, Attorney, and mail to:

Kooman, Heeter & Gulnac, PC
P.O. Box 700
Clarion, PA 16214

All questions should be directed to Linda H. Duffee at 814-229-6358. Bids must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the office of Kooman, Heeter & Gulnac, PC. Bidders are welcome to attend the bid opening. The highest bid will be chosen. In the event of identical high bids, each will be given the opportunity to offer a tie-breaking bid. Provided, however, the Estate reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder shall pay the full purchase price within 10 days after the bid is selected. Cashier’s check is the accepted form of payment and should be delivered to Kooman, Heeter & Gulnac, PC. If sale is not completed within this timeline, the Estate reserves the right to award the sale of the stock to another bidder of the Estate’s choice.

ESTATE OF SARAH B. HOCKMAN
Timothy J. Hockman, Co-Executor
845 McCleary Road
Clarion, PA 16214

Anthony L. Hockman, Co-Executor
209 Main Street PO Box 57
Shippenville, PA 16254

Linda H. Duffee, Co-Executor
116 N 1st Street
Shippenville, PA 16254


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
