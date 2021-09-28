Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Jean was born on January 29, 1944 in Cooperstown, to the late Robert H and Viola (Hines) Bruner. She married Wilbur E. Moore on September 2, 1968. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2013.

She attended Cooperstown schools.

Jean worked as a clerk and was last employed at Eckards Drug Store for several years.

She was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.

Jean is survived by her four sons, Dale Moore and wife Debra of Weirton, WV, David Moore and wife Debra of Titusville, Daniel Moore of Pleasantville, and Robert Moore and wife Jill of Lucinda; numerous grandchildren; a brother, Larry Bruner and wife Kathy of Guys Mills; and a sister, Margaret Snyder of Clermont, FL.

She was preceded in death by a sister Eleanor Dilley.

Family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. on Wednesday, from 5 to 6 p.m. at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, Pastor of Pleasantville United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/.

For more information, including online condolences, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

