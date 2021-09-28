 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Roberta “Jean” Moore

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Jean was born on January 29, 1944 in Cooperstown, to the late Robert H and Viola (Hines) Bruner. She married Wilbur E. Moore on September 2, 1968. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2013.

She attended Cooperstown schools.

Jean worked as a clerk and was last employed at Eckards Drug Store for several years.

She was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.

Jean is survived by her four sons, Dale Moore and wife Debra of Weirton, WV, David Moore and wife Debra of Titusville, Daniel Moore of Pleasantville, and Robert Moore and wife Jill of Lucinda; numerous grandchildren; a brother, Larry Bruner and wife Kathy of Guys Mills; and a sister, Margaret Snyder of Clermont, FL.

She was preceded in death by a sister Eleanor Dilley.

Family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. on Wednesday, from 5 to 6 p.m. at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, Pastor of Pleasantville United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/.

For more information, including online condolences, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.