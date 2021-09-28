A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then isolated showers between 11am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

