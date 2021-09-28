 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Tuna-Noodle Casserole

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This tuna casserole makes a super one-dish meal!

Ingredients

5 cups uncooked egg noodles
1 cup frozen peas

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 cup fat-free sour cream
2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup 2% milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cans (5 ounces each) light tuna in water, drained and flaked
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

Topping:
1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter, melted

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cook noodles according to package directions for al dente, adding peas during the last minute of cooking; drain.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine soup, sour cream, cheese, milk, and salt; stir in tuna, onion, and pepper. Add noodles and peas; toss to combine.

-Transfer to an 11×7-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss bread crumbs with melted butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until bubbly.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


