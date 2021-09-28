Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Tuna-Noodle Casserole

This tuna casserole makes a super one-dish meal!

Ingredients

5 cups uncooked egg noodles

1 cup frozen peas



1 can (10-3/4 ounces) reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted1 cup fat-free sour cream2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/3 cup 2% milk1/4 teaspoon salt2 cans (5 ounces each) light tuna in water, drained and flaked1/4 cup finely chopped onion1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

Topping:

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cook noodles according to package directions for al dente, adding peas during the last minute of cooking; drain.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine soup, sour cream, cheese, milk, and salt; stir in tuna, onion, and pepper. Add noodles and peas; toss to combine.

-Transfer to an 11×7-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss bread crumbs with melted butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, 25-30 minutes or until bubbly.

