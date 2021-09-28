Clarion Hospital Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 51 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, September 27, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/26/2021: 15,007

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,640

Positives: 2,497

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/26/2021: 62,509

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 21,407

Positives: 6,210

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/27/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 13 patients. 2 suspected. 11 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 9/24/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 37 patients. 0 suspected. 37 confirmed. 8 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 9/23/2021, four deaths on 9/24/2021, one death on 9/25/2021, and three deaths on 9/26/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

