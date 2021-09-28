Clarion Rotary Continues to Help Beautify Downtown Clarion Before Autumn Leaf Festival

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotary sent a contingent of volunteers early Sunday morning to help clean up Main Street before the town’s main event, Autumn Leaf Festival.

(Pictured: Tom Spence (President), Matt Lerch, Isaac Lerch, Zach Garbarino, Brian Burford, Rick Tote (District Governor 7280), and Tracy Becker (Director of the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry.) Not pictured are Karl Becker and Jim Crooks.)

Armed with weed trimmers, lawn vacs, blowers, and old-fashioned brooms and dustpans, the Rotarians continued their push to help beautify Clarion.

