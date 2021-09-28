Emlenton Man Accused of Putting Woman in Chokehold During Domestic Dispute

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an Emlenton man who allegedly put a woman in a chokehold and refused to allow her to leave during a domestic incident at a residence in Perry Township last week.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Mitchell Kelle Warfield.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on State Route 368, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police spoke to a known victim who reported that she was in a verbal argument with Mitchell Kelle Warfield that turned physical, the complaint states.

The victim told police she attempted to leave the house, and Warfield physically grabbed her from behind in a chokehold. The victim reported they both then fell to the ground in the kitchen, and she managed to break away from Warfield, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated that Warfield then grabbed her in a chokehold again and would not let her go until another known individual began to call 9-1-1. She indicated that when she was leaving the residence, Warfield also grabbed her by the back of the neck, leaving scratch marks and redness on her neck, according to the complaint.

Warfield was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $7,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on October 5 with Judge Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate Warfield is also facing another hearing on October 5 on charges from an incident where he allegedly shoved a woman to the ground during a domestic dispute.

He is also facing sentencing on October 28 on a DUI: Controlled Substance charge from an incident in Butler County in October 2020.

RELATED:

Emlenton Man Behind Bars for Shoving Woman to the Ground During Domestic Dispute

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.