Faye Louise Wicklum, 86, of Ramseur, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

Funeral Services, 1 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Loflin Funeral Home Chapel, Ramseur.

Officiating, Mr. Ander Lee Walker, Rev. Debra Walker.

Faye Louise was a native of Franklin, PA and was formerly employed as a Small Claims clerk in the Clerk of Courts Office of Malvern, Arkansas.

She and her husband, Edward, also owned and operated a long distance trucking company.

When Faye was driving, she was affectionately known as “Taco Belle” by her fellow truckers on the C.B. radio.

Faye Louise was a member of Ramseur Wesleyan Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wicklum, grandson, Tyler David Mikaelsen, parents, Willis and Auvena Huff Gulnac.

Survivors: daughters, Rev. Debra Walker, and husband, Ander, of Ramseur, Charice Snyder, of Minnesota, Lori LaRocca, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Jamie Lee Olsen of Minnesota, Rev. Rachel Faye Mikaelsen, of Idaho, Nicole Marie Smith, of Arkansas, Franco LaRocca, of Wisconsin, Melissa Watercutt, of Minnesota, great-grandchildren, Addyson Alene Williams, Avery Joseph Smith, Logan David Mikaelsen, Reniya LaRocca, Roman Olsen.

The body will lie in repose from noon until 5PM on Wednesday, June 23rd at the Loflin Funeral Home.

Visitation, 12 PM to 1 PM, Thursday, June 24th, Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.

Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.

