Featured Local Job: Cashier/ Stocking

Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for a Cashier/ Stocking Team Member.

Position Description: The Cashier is responsible for customer sales. The cashier position is also responsible for register transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise. Stocking, backroom, and receiving team members work to ensure customers can find all of the items they have on their shopping list. Your job could include moving inventory in the backroom, unloading trucks, or helping customers while stocking shelves.

Reports to: Individual Store Manager

Duties & Responsibilities:

General Expectations: Expected to be on time and ready to work while being organized and punctual Please note duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice Abide by Company Safety Program and Policies while performing duties safely

Customer Service Project a positive representation of Heeter Lumber, Inc. Greet customers entering and throughout the store Clear customer checkout lines quickly and efficiently Answer and monitor all calls Communicate any problem or issue that requires management Assist customers with store layout and product location Be knowledgeable with product lines available to customers Occasionally be expected to help load or carry purchases to vehicle

Register Operations Follow all cash register transaction procedures Responsible for balancing the register drawer if given this responsibility

Store Appearance and Upkeep Keep the store and stock room, including checkout areas and entrance doors, neat and clean at all times Assist with keeping counters stocked with merchandise Assist in pricing, stocking, marking, and bagging of merchandise Perform annual physical inventory count



Qualifications:

High school graduate or GED equivalent

Sales experience preferred, but not required

Things You Need to Know:

Full time position (40+ hours per week)

Standard store hours:

M-F: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.



Sat: 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand for an extended period of time

Move and handle boxes of merchandise and fixtures throughout the store

Must occasionally lift up to 35lbs

Must wear protective devices as required by the company safety policy in the performance of the job

Applicants can pick up applications in the New Bethlehem store, or online at www.heeterlumber.com. Please drop off the applications at the store.

“Heeter Lumber Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.