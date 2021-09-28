Featured Local Job: Probation Secretary

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Secretary.

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Clerical (Full Time, 40 hrs/week)

SALARY: $12.00 – $14.26 per hour

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or GED

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021

POSITION: PROBATION SECRETARY

FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR AND/OR DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Secretary position is responsible for performing administrative work involving considerable independent judgment in the Probation Services Department. The employee consults with the Director, Deputy Director, judicial, administrative, and probation personnel in performing delegated functions related to confidential personnel and budgeting information within the Department.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Completion of a high school diploma or equivalency program; or

One year of experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Orders office supplies, probation officer equipment, and department forms; maintains an inventory of supplies as required. Prepares requisitions and codes and submit bills to Court Administration

Assists with preparing and filing financial and/or other department records and documents, and records and reconciles accounts. Processes invoices and prepares requisitions

Performs general office duties, i.e. photocopying, sending faxes, shredding documents, distributing mail etc. as required to carry out essential office duties. Coordinates office equipment maintenance

Interacts with various internal Departments such as the District Attorney’s office, Public Defender’s Office, Court Administration, etc.; outside drug and alcohol agencies; vendors; etc

Types correspondence and prepares other administrative documents and reports required by the department

Maintains daily attendance and leave schedules for the probation officers

Answers the telephones, schedules appointments for officers and receives visitors to the office

Maintains files by alphabetical, numerical or chronological order. Retrieves documents, files and updates file and/or document contents. Makes client files active and closes them upon request from the officers

Proofreads typed materials and ensures the transfer of information is grammatically and typographically correct, complete, and adheres to Department rules and regulations

Completes paperwork to transfer adult cases to their respective home counties and/or to the Department of Corrections

Assists adult and juvenile probation officers as needed

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of movement throughout the office in order to perform essential functions

Travels occasionally as requested to perform essential functions of the job

Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

Must be able to mentally react quickly to disturbances or physical outbreaks

Must be able to sit, walk, bend, twist, lift, and carry objects of variable weight in order to carry out all duties of the position

Works in limited workspace with adequate lighting and ventilation, but with fluctuations of temperatures

Frequent exposure to noise, disruptions, and stress

Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt

Works near volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive adult and juvenile offenders

Works occasionally beyond normal work hours when needed

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills.

Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with employees, adult and/or juvenile offenders and their families, co-workers, and others.

Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to adult/juvenile offender and employee information and records.

Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and various data collection software programs (i.e. excel) as well as case management systems.

Must possess the ability to interact with staff, government officials, and the public.

Must possess the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff, other county agencies, outside agencies, and the general public.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.