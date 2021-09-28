Featured Local Job: Probation Secretary
The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Secretary.
LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214
TYPE POSITION: Clerical (Full Time, 40 hrs/week)
SALARY: $12.00 – $14.26 per hour
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or GED
TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]
APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021
POSITION: PROBATION SECRETARY
FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt
REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR AND/OR DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES
POSITION OVERVIEW:
A Probation Secretary position is responsible for performing administrative work involving considerable independent judgment in the Probation Services Department. The employee consults with the Director, Deputy Director, judicial, administrative, and probation personnel in performing delegated functions related to confidential personnel and budgeting information within the Department.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
Completion of a high school diploma or equivalency program; or
One year of experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances
Possession of a valid driver’s license.
Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:
- Orders office supplies, probation officer equipment, and department forms; maintains an inventory of supplies as required. Prepares requisitions and codes and submit bills to Court Administration
- Assists with preparing and filing financial and/or other department records and documents, and records and reconciles accounts. Processes invoices and prepares requisitions
- Performs general office duties, i.e. photocopying, sending faxes, shredding documents, distributing mail etc. as required to carry out essential office duties. Coordinates office equipment maintenance
- Interacts with various internal Departments such as the District Attorney’s office, Public Defender’s Office, Court Administration, etc.; outside drug and alcohol agencies; vendors; etc
- Types correspondence and prepares other administrative documents and reports required by the department
- Maintains daily attendance and leave schedules for the probation officers
- Answers the telephones, schedules appointments for officers and receives visitors to the office
- Maintains files by alphabetical, numerical or chronological order. Retrieves documents, files and updates file and/or document contents. Makes client files active and closes them upon request from the officers
- Proofreads typed materials and ensures the transfer of information is grammatically and typographically correct, complete, and adheres to Department rules and regulations
- Completes paperwork to transfer adult cases to their respective home counties and/or to the Department of Corrections
- Assists adult and juvenile probation officers as needed
WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:
- Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of movement throughout the office in order to perform essential functions
- Travels occasionally as requested to perform essential functions of the job
- Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work
- Must be able to mentally react quickly to disturbances or physical outbreaks
- Must be able to sit, walk, bend, twist, lift, and carry objects of variable weight in order to carry out all duties of the position
- Works in limited workspace with adequate lighting and ventilation, but with fluctuations of temperatures
- Frequent exposure to noise, disruptions, and stress
- Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt
- Works near volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive adult and juvenile offenders
- Works occasionally beyond normal work hours when needed
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:
- Must be able to communicate effectively orally and in writing.
- Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills.
- Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with employees, adult and/or juvenile offenders and their families, co-workers, and others.
- Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to adult/juvenile offender and employee information and records.
- Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and various data collection software programs (i.e. excel) as well as case management systems.
- Must possess the ability to interact with staff, government officials, and the public.
- Must possess the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff, other county agencies, outside agencies, and the general public.
This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.
