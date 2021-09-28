Featured Local Job: Telecommunicator I

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for two full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred.

Experience in the field of communications, public safety, or EMS preferred.

Additional requirements include:

Preferred certification as an Emergency Medical Technician

Must be able to obtain certification in CPR, Class “C”

Must possess or obtain certification in the APCO 40 Hour Dispatcher Training program, a Pennsylvania approved Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Program and the CLEAN Terminal Operators program

Must maintain all certifications including those that are state-mandated

Must have and maintain a clean criminal record

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Monday, October 4th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

