Gearing Up For One Last Rodeo; Dakota Geer Preparing for Hopeful National Title Run

STILLWATER, Ok. (D9/EYT) – Franklin, Pa. native and former PIAA state champion wrestler Dakota Geer is gearing up for one final rodeo as a member of the Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program.

Although there was a brief time that Geer considered walking away from wrestling this offseason, the Venango County product decided that trying to win a national championship was something he could not pass up despite a college career that began initially in 2016.

“I am the old guy now, and it is a weird feeling, but I really enjoy it. I like that the younger wrestlers come to me for advice, and I like being the one setting the example in the room.”

In his high school career as a member of the Franklin Knights program, he compiled a 145-13 record with two third-place finishes in states and a PIAA state title, the second state title in school history. He went 37-1 as a junior while improving to 41-1 as a senior. After his junior year of high school, he also won FLO Wrestling’s Who’s No.1? Tournament.

“I had a blast in high school and then coming to a school like OK State, there have not been many from the area to do something like that. Knowing only a select few have done that including me is a cool feeling.”

His college career may be concluding in Stillwater, Oklahoma, but his college days began just up the road at Edinboro University as a member of the Fighting Scots program from 2016 till 2018. Due to a coaching change, Geer decided that he would like to test the waters of wrestling for another program. A pleasant surprise was a visit from Oklahoma State wrestling head coach and wrestling legend, John Smith. After Smith met the Geer family, it was set for the transfer to be initiated from the Fighting Scots to the Cowboys.

His two seasons with the Edinboro Fighting Scots featured 47 victories, a selection as the Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) Freshman of the Year, a selection to the 2017 Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team, and a distinction to Open Mat.com’s All-Freshman Team. He also was the EWL Champion and PSAC Champion at 184 pounds and was seeded fourteen at 184 for the NCAA Championships, an event he picked up two victories in his first time around. His second season at Edinboro featured a redshirt despite wrestling in 20 total matches.

A redshirt season for the 2017-18 season paired with a COVID-19 2020-21 campaign is what has allowed the 2016 high school graduate to still have one full season of eligibility. Since the age of 10, wrestling is all Geer has known, but it was not love from the first time he stepped on the mat.

“I hated wrestling and wanted to quit, but my dad (Dan Geer) didn’t let me,” Geer said. “My dad was obsessed with it, and I really wanted to quit early on in my career. He saw the bigger picture, and I am glad I stuck it out.”

While Geer improved over time, a decision was made when Geer was in the eighth grade that he believes catapulted his wrestling career. While he was a strong student and had no trouble in his classes, the Geer family saw an opportunity to help him have a better opportunity to earn a wrestling scholarship in his future. In order to do this, Dakota would repeat the eighth grade, something that was incredibly difficult at the time.

“I could not practice with the team because each athlete only has two years of middle school eligibility,” said the current Oklahoma State graduate student. “I remember I retook a bunch of classes and during that year, I felt myself really jump a level.”

With no connected high school or middle school program to wrestle with and for, Geer practiced and wrestled on the open circuit and began prepping for his freshman year of wrestling. He credits going to these practices, wrestling on the open circuit, and attending several summer camps for helping him take a leap and become one of the better wrestlers the state of Pennsylvania has seen over the last decade.

Some of the open practices he attended were held through RTC at Edinboro University, making Edinboro an easy fit when he was graduating from high school. Now, the Venango County product is in his fourth year with Oklahoma State and is hoping to add to an incredible resume that he has accumulated during his time as a Big 12 wrestler.

At Oklahoma State, he’s qualified for three more NCAA Championships, become a three-time All-American, has gone over 100 career college victories, and has placed fifth in the 2020-21 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Placing higher than fifth remains the overarching goal, but Geer certainly has his sights on trying to become the last man standing next March at 184 pounds.

“Oklahoma State has made me such a more technically sound wrestler and helped me have such a long and healthy career with no major injuries. I am approaching this season like any other year and hoping I can improve from a fifth-place overall finish. I am going to lay it all out there and will be sure not to regret anything.”

This May, Geer completed his degree from Oklahoma State in university studies with a minor in kinesiology. He is hopeful that with some additional education – a masters degree in education administration – will help him to become an athletic director and high school wrestling coach in the future.

In June of 2021, another big milestone was reached for Geer and his fiance, Avery, as the couple became engaged and planned to be wed in June of 2022 in Oklahoma. In a conversation about all he has accomplished in his life, finishing his degree and getting engaged are the two biggest achievements the former Franklin High standout mentioned above any other accomplishments.

This summer, NCAA student-athletes also were granted the opportunity to make money from their image and likeness, with Geer securing deals with FNX, MAGZ, and Kanga Coolers to date.

“I think it is an awesome opportunity for student-athletes at any level and for any sport. I just hope NIL does not negatively impact anyone in the long run.”

It sure has been a long road for the Franklin Area High alumni, but hopefully, his 2021-22 season is one for the record books. The Venango County native’s life is good at the moment both on and off the mat, and he has a strong family foundation, knowledgeable and hardworking coaches, and a collection of friends and teammates to thank for helping him become the man he is today.

This March will be big as Geer celebrates a quarter of a century of life, but it also has the potential to be even bigger with a quest for a national title run set to begin next March.

