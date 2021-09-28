 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

George M. Loll

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VcGHkNlNDqGeorge M. Loll, 86, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare.

He was born in Oil City on May 17, 1935 to the late Edward A. and Florentine B. (Goebel) Loll.

He attended St. Stephen Church in Oil City, part of St. Joseph Parish.

George enjoyed hunting and fishing, tinkering around in his garage and visiting with friends and family.

George was affectionately known as the unofficial ‘Mayor of Tippery.’

He enjoyed spending time with his family and always looked forward to holiday gatherings and cookouts. He also enjoyed mowing grass.

Mr. Loll worked in the warehouse at the Oil City Glass Plant for 31 years. He then worked at and retired from Seneca Hardwood.

He was married in St. Stephen Church in Oil City on June 1, 1957 to Patricia (Perry), and she preceded him in death on August 15, 2012.

George is survived by two children, Barbara Watson and her husband Jeff of Oil City, and Rick Loll and his wife Jennifer of Florida; his grandchildren: Albert Bush, Jennifer Bechtel and husband Tim, Josh Loll, Phillip Loll, Jeffery Watson and his fiancé Hollie Rapp, Shannon Loll, Heather Loll, and Sheldon Bryan; and his great-grandchildren: Kyle and Brady Bechtel, Miles Watson, Morgan and Carly Ashley, Gracelynn Loll, and Emma and Adalina Lenk.

Also surviving is his sister, Ruth Loll; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers: James, Otto, Wilfred, Harold, Victor, Carl, and Herman Loll; and his sisters: Anna Raffestein, Bernadine Loll, Helen Nowicki, Mildred Zongas, and Patricia Moore.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service to celebrate George’s life will be held Sunday, October 3rd at 1 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. Deacon Tim Wren will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.