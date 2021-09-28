George M. Loll, 86, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare.

He was born in Oil City on May 17, 1935 to the late Edward A. and Florentine B. (Goebel) Loll.

He attended St. Stephen Church in Oil City, part of St. Joseph Parish.

George enjoyed hunting and fishing, tinkering around in his garage and visiting with friends and family.

George was affectionately known as the unofficial ‘Mayor of Tippery.’

He enjoyed spending time with his family and always looked forward to holiday gatherings and cookouts. He also enjoyed mowing grass.

Mr. Loll worked in the warehouse at the Oil City Glass Plant for 31 years. He then worked at and retired from Seneca Hardwood.

He was married in St. Stephen Church in Oil City on June 1, 1957 to Patricia (Perry), and she preceded him in death on August 15, 2012.

George is survived by two children, Barbara Watson and her husband Jeff of Oil City, and Rick Loll and his wife Jennifer of Florida; his grandchildren: Albert Bush, Jennifer Bechtel and husband Tim, Josh Loll, Phillip Loll, Jeffery Watson and his fiancé Hollie Rapp, Shannon Loll, Heather Loll, and Sheldon Bryan; and his great-grandchildren: Kyle and Brady Bechtel, Miles Watson, Morgan and Carly Ashley, Gracelynn Loll, and Emma and Adalina Lenk.

Also surviving is his sister, Ruth Loll; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers: James, Otto, Wilfred, Harold, Victor, Carl, and Herman Loll; and his sisters: Anna Raffestein, Bernadine Loll, Helen Nowicki, Mildred Zongas, and Patricia Moore.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service to celebrate George’s life will be held Sunday, October 3rd at 1 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. Deacon Tim Wren will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

