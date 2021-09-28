 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens Following Rollover Crash

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 02:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A9642CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have reopened following a closure near the Knox exit this afternoon due to a rollover crash.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported in the area of the 52 mile marker on Interstate 80 eastbound around 1:50 p.m.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Emlenton Fire Department was also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

The scene was cleared and the road was reopened around 3:00 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.