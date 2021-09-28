Katherine “Kathy” Ann Gloss, 59, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 11, 1962 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Gladys F. (Gahring) Gloss; both precede her in death.

Throughout her life, Kathy worked as a laborer for the Venango Training Center, but her true life’s passions were in the hobbies she kept outside of work.

Kathy was a social butterfly; she never knew a stranger.

She loved music, going to dances, seeing movies, bowling, and attending church services.

Spending most of her adult life living in the UCIP Group home, she enjoyed spending her time with (and teasing) her caregivers, whom she loved dearly.

She was especially close to Maude, Michelle, Cindy, and Kim with VTDC and will be missed dearly by her housemates, Rosie and Sue.

Left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, John W. Gloss and his wife, Gloria, of Hastings, PA, and James L. Gloss of Las Vegas, NV; her two sisters, Mary Jane Holliday of Kennerdell, and Patricia Wright and her husband, Kenneth, of Franklin; and by her numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Donald Holliday; and by her sister-in-law, Mary Gloss.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Kathy will be held at the funeral home following visitation on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 beginning at 7 pm, with Reverend Christopher Hall, Conference Superintendent for the Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church and former Lead Pastor of The Crossing Free Methodist Church, officiating.

Masks are not required to be worn by those vaccinated against COVID-19. Those not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks upon entering the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kathy’s honor to the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA), 150 Wagner Drive, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

