Kathleen L. Flockerzi, 73, of Lake Lucy passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born on August 17, 1948 in Cleveland OH she was the daughter of Earl and Gertrude Folop Ford .

She graduated from Parma Heights High School in Ohio.

On April 17, 1971 she was married to Paul Flockerzi who survives.

She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta.

Kathleen worked as a waitress at Faymores in Oil City, and the Checker Board in Venus.

She enjoyed doing plastic crafts and selling them at craft shows in the area.

Kathleen was a member of Keystone Wings motorcycle club and enjoyed participating in their rides.

She is survived by her husband and their children: Allen Flockerzi and wife Vickie of Marienville and Charles Flockerzi and wife Jennifer of Mercer; Eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren also survive. A brother Jimmy Ford and wife Victoria of Strongsville OH and a sister-in-law Natalie Ford of OH. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Larry Ford.

Friends will be received at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 12-2 pm.

Funeral service follows at 2 pm, with Rev. Richard Helsel Pastor presiding.

Memorials in s honor may be made to Shippenville Ambulance Service or a charity of one’s choice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

