Marilyn Cole, passed peacefully after a long illness early in the morning, of September 26, 2021.

She was 82. Marilyn enjoyed a long and rich life; a small- town girl who grew up on a farm, her gifts led her to a career as an English Teacher and a master’s degree.

But then she met the love of her life, Lawrence E. (“Ed”) Cole and gave up her dreams of a Doctorate for a job that was far more important: Full Time Mother.

She moved to Warren in 1974, where she became an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish, where she served on the PTU, Parish Council, taught CCD- confraternity of Christian doctrine, belonged to the church Legion of Mary and became the president of the Altar Rosary Society.

She worked for the parish for many years, first as a secretary, then as a baker and cafeteria kitchen manager.

Her incredible skills made her a legend and countless people still remember “Mrs. Cole’s Roll” made from her classic dinner roll recipe.

Inspired by Mother Theresa of Calcutta, she helped form St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen and would serve as its director for over a decade.

Marilyn loved gardening and read constantly.

She was devoted to Padre Pio and showed her deep faith in every part of her life.

But more than anything else, she loved her 3 grandchildren, who gave her great joy in her later years.

Left to follow her examples in life, are her children, Mark T. Cole, Edward (Ted) W. Cole and wife, Lady Carmel, 2 Grandsons – George Edward and Vincent Charles Cole, 1 Granddaughter – Josephine Marie Cole all of Warren, PA., 1 Brother – William Brand of North Huntington, PA., 1 Sister – Catherine Allio of Lucinda, PA., several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was greeted in heaven by her husband of 46 years, L. Edward Cole whom she married January 30, 1965, in Lucinda, PA., who died July 19, 2011, 2 Brothers – John “Jack” Brand, Herbert Brand, Jr., 1 Sister – Rose Marie Lennex.

Friends may call at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, PA., on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. when a Traditional Latin Requiem Mass will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. James P. Powers, Pastor of St. Mary/St. Ann Roman Catholic Parish, Crown, PA., officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Warren, PA. Those wishing to place memorials, the family has requested Masses to be offered for the repose of the soul of Marilyn Brand Cole.

E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

