Patricia Ditz, 72, of New Castle, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Heritage Valley Beaver after a period of declining health.

Born on March 28, 1949 in Brookville she was the daughter of Albert and Evelyn Myers Risinger.

Her husband of 54 years, Walter V. “June” Ditz who she married in May 1967, preceded her in death on July 3, 2021.

Prior to moving to New Castle she attended Shippenville United Methodist Church

Patty cleaned for many many families in the area for many years.

She was proud of always keeping her home neat and tiddy for family visits and holiday get-togethers.

She also enjoyed going out to eat with her husband and going for country rides.

She enjoyed paint by numbers, going through her magazines, and also watching RFD TV.

Patty is survived by her son, Vincent (Jill) Ditz; two daughters, Beverly (DJ) Lauer of Shippenville, PA and Laura Ditz and her fiance Richard Cron of New Castle, PA; brother-in-law Robert Ditz of Mercer, PA; and thirteen grandchildren, Bradley, Matthew, Andy, Cortney, Joel, Kelsey, Derek, Larissa, Lexi, Devon, Lacey, Breyona, and Alleya. Sister Betty (Steve) Wuerch of Mable, special niece Linda (Tim) Reitz of Lucinda.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband June, and brothers Bill and Charlie.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 1-3 pm.

Funeral service will follow at 3pm with Steve Ketner Pastor of Shippenville United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Emanuel Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Patty’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s.

