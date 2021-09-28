Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

poleCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 East in Clarion Township on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. on Friday, September 24, near the 63.9-mile marker of I-80 eastbound in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Steve Alcegaire, of Chambersburg, Pa., was operating a 2019 Nissan Versa traveling east on Interstate 80 when he veered off the left shoulder and struck the guide rail. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway, crossed both lanes of travel, and struck the guide rail on the right side of the road. It came to a final rest against the guide rail on the right side of the road.

Alcegaire was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

