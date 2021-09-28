Police Searching for Tractor-Trailer Involved in I-80 Hit-and-Run

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a tractor-trailer that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 80 on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, near the 38-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 19-year-old Evan M. Spann, of Philadelphia, had pulled his 2014 Chevrolet Traverse off the side of Interstate 80 between the fog line and the guide rail due to running out of gas. While he was parked, a tractor-trailer struck the rear driver’s side of the vehicle and did not stop.

Spann and his passenger, identified as 19-year-old Jocelyn A. Martin, of New Castle, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, the tractor-trailer involved in the crash has yet to be located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

