 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Searching for Tractor-Trailer Involved in I-80 Hit-and-Run

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a tractor-trailer that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 80 on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, near the 38-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 19-year-old Evan M. Spann, of Philadelphia, had pulled his 2014 Chevrolet Traverse off the side of Interstate 80 between the fog line and the guide rail due to running out of gas. While he was parked, a tractor-trailer struck the rear driver’s side of the vehicle and did not stop.

Spann and his passenger, identified as 19-year-old Jocelyn A. Martin, of New Castle, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, the tractor-trailer involved in the crash has yet to be located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.