Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Friday evening, September 24, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Born August 12, 1933, in Piney Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Daniel L. and June M. Kifer Cotherman.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Bob married the former Phyllis Nevel on April 30, 1951, and she preceded him in death on January 25, 2009.

In earlier years he worked on the interstates and Presque Isle for the Army Corp of Engineers.

He then became an equipment operator for various coal and construction companies and retired from Knox Auto Supply in 1986.

Bob was a member of the Edenburg Masonic Lodge F. & A.M. #550; Zem Zem Shrine; A.A.C.A. and the Oil Region Riviera Owners-Buick Club.

Survivors included seven children: Diane Wensel and her husband, Don, of Sligo; Daniel R. Cotherman and his wife, Dianne, of Evans City; June “Sue” Stark of Knox; Albert E. Cotherman of Knox; Arnold L. Cotherman and his wife, Lori, of Emlenton; Betty I. Lander and her husband, Jeff, of Lucinda and Tammy J. Ferringer and her husband, Jeff, of Sligo; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Bob is also survived by his sister, Ruby Miller of Knox.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis Cotherman.

Private family services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox. Reverend Mark Micklos will officiate over the services.

Military honors will be accorded prior to the funeral services by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Interment will take place in the Providence Cemetery in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Robert L. Cotherman to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 (heart.org) or Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 (donate.lovetotherescue.org).

Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

