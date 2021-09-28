 

State Police Calls: Theft Investigations, Reckless Endangerment Incident

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Clarion Township

On Friday, September 24, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on State Route 66 in Clarion Township for a report of an Apple Watch stolen from a known 18-year-old female victim from Clarion.

The watch is described as a rose gold Apple Series 5 with a bright pink band with bumblebees pictured on it, valued at $529.99.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property in Monroe Township

Around 4:00 p.m. on September 25, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of theft of lost or mislaid property at the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an iPhone XR, valued at $450.00, belonging to a known 31-year-old female victim from Clarion was reported stolen.

According to police, the arrestee is listed as 32-year-old Warren Frey, of Clarion.

According to police, the stolen phone was subsequently recovered and returned to the victim.

Reckless Endangerment in Toby Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of an incident of reckless endangerment in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 a.m. on August 29, at a location on State Route 68 near Mim Royd Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, September 26, 2021.


