State Police Calls: Theft Investigations, Reckless Endangerment Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Clarion Township

On Friday, September 24, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on State Route 66 in Clarion Township for a report of an Apple Watch stolen from a known 18-year-old female victim from Clarion.

The watch is described as a rose gold Apple Series 5 with a bright pink band with bumblebees pictured on it, valued at $529.99.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property in Monroe Township

Around 4:00 p.m. on September 25, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of theft of lost or mislaid property at the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an iPhone XR, valued at $450.00, belonging to a known 31-year-old female victim from Clarion was reported stolen.

According to police, the arrestee is listed as 32-year-old Warren Frey, of Clarion.

According to police, the stolen phone was subsequently recovered and returned to the victim.

Reckless Endangerment in Toby Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of an incident of reckless endangerment in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 a.m. on August 29, at a location on State Route 68 near Mim Royd Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.