State Police Investigating Attempted Homicide Incident Involving Two Juveniles

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An incident of attempted homicide involving two juvenile siblings is under investigation in Warsaw Township.

Around 7:43 a.m. on September 15, DuBois-based State Police received a report of an assault with a weapon that occurred between two juvenile siblings.

Police say the incident occurred at a location on Ramsey Lane in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

The victim is listed as a 10-year-old female from Brookville and the suspect is listed as an 11-year-old male from Brookville.

According to police, charges are pending.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP DuBois released the above report on Monday, September 27, 2021.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

