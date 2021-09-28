State Police Investigating Attempted Homicide Incident Involving Two Juveniles

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An incident of attempted homicide involving two juvenile siblings is under investigation in Warsaw Township.

Around 7:43 a.m. on September 15, DuBois-based State Police received a report of an assault with a weapon that occurred between two juvenile siblings.

Police say the incident occurred at a location on Ramsey Lane in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

The victim is listed as a 10-year-old female from Brookville and the suspect is listed as an 11-year-old male from Brookville.

According to police, charges are pending.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP DuBois released the above report on Monday, September 27, 2021.

