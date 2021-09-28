Thomas “Tom” Henry Schrecengost, 75, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Williamsport; Tom was being treated for injuries sustained in a traumatic fall.

He was born on September 23, 1946, to the late Henry and Lois (Comer) Schrecengost in Goheenville, PA.

Tom graduated from Clarion Limestone High School with the Class of 1965.

He then graduated from Clarion University in 1969 with a bachelor’s in mathematics and went on to receive his master’s at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Tom taught mathematics at Jeff Tech for thirty-five years. Tom married Linda Hepline on May 31, 1969; Linda survives him.

Tom was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in DuBois, PA.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by one brother; Martin Schrecengost of Williamsport, PA; three sisters: Kathryn Raybuck of Brookville, PA; Dorothy (Randy) Howard of Brookville, PA; Nan (David) Miller of Brookville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2pm, at the Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Dr., DuBois, PA 15801.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Temple Baptist Church.

Interment will take place at Roseville – Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.