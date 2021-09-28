Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on Wood Street

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Wood Street in Clarion Borough on Monday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 9:26 a.m. on Monday, September 27.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company Number 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 9:58 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

