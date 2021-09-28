Exley Excels for Keystone Volleyball Team as Panthers Down Redbank Valley

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When the Keystone volleyball team needed a big point, a big play — or even just a big smile to let everyone know things were okay — they turned to Leah Exley.

And, the junior outside hitter was more than happy to oblige.

Exley had another big night in a match when the Panthers needed it the most against rival Redbank Valley — a team that has had their number in recent history.

Not Monday night. Not with Exley on top of her game.

Exley had 15 kills, five aces, and 11 service points to lead Keystone to a 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15 victory over the Bulldogs.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“She had that look in her eye,” said Keystone coach Bryan Mong of Exley. “I’d hate to be on the other side when she does.”

Exley was pumped up for the rematch with Redbank. In the season-opener, Keystone lost a heartbreaker to the Bulldogs in five sets.

Keystone also fell to Redbank Valley twice last year, including in the District 9 Class 2A title match.

“We just really wanted to come out with some fire,” Exley said. “I ended up having a pretty good night, and I think that really kept the team going.”

(Keystone junior outside hitter Leah Exley was the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game.)

Keystone (4-1) pulled away from Redbank Valley (3-1) in the first set with a 10-2 run. The second set, though, belonged to the Bulldogs, who jumped out to a 19-11 lead and cruised.

It appeared the script from the first meeting was playing out again. In that season-opening match at Redbank Valley, the two teams exchanged easy wins until the marathon final set, which the Bulldogs won, 20-18.

Keystone had other plans this time around.

The third set was marred by service errors by both teams — a combined 12 — but the Panthers got a string of kills by Jozee Weaver, who ended up with nine in the match, and a big kill by Exley to go up 2-1.

Keystone dominated the fourth set, holding off a late charge by Redbank Valley.

Exley had four kills in the final set, and also had the play of the night when she scrambled far out of bounds to save a ball, punching it over her head and over the net at a tough angle to keep a point alive. She ended up finishing it off with a thunderous kill as the crowd and the Panther bench erupted.

“I think the team kind of looks to me because they know I’m the big hitter, and they know I can put the ball away when we need it,” Exley said. “It makes me feel good, and it gives me that extra confidence boost to do it.”

Both teams were coming off long layoffs because of COVID-19 protocols at each school. Redbank Valley hadn’t played in 10 days. Keystone hadn’t played in nearly two weeks.

It was almost like starting the season over again.

“We crammed in several practices these past couple of days,” said Redbank Valley coach Ashley Anderson. “Having so many days off with our quarantine and trying to get back into the gym as much as we could to get ready for a big game was sometimes difficult. We knew what to expect, and it just didn’t go the way we had hoped.”

Sydney Bell had a strong defensive night with five blocks against Redbank’s bevy of solid hitters, which includes all-state performer Alivia Huffman.

But the Keystone stymied Huffman for most of the night. Redbank Valley could never consistently get into a system and Huffman ended up with just seven kills.

“It starts with the passing,” Anderson said. “We weren’t strong on our passing tonight, so that takes away from the hitting opportunities.”

Reagan Mays led Keystone with 15 assists and also had four aces.

“They wanted this one,” Mong said. “That was a case of two teams that were rusty a little bit. I’m excited we got the win. Hopefully, this is a good start for us to go forward with and get the season in and see what happens.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.