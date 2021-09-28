UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens Following Rollover Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have reopened following a closure near the Knox exit on Tuesday afternoon due to a rollover crash.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported in the area of the 52-mile marker on Interstate 80 eastbound around 1:50 p.m.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

Emlenton Fire Department was also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

The scene was cleared and the road was reopened around 3:00 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

