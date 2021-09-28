Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Telecommunicator I

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for two full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred.

Experience in the field of communications, public safety, or EMS preferred.

Additional requirements include:

Preferred certification as an Emergency Medical Technician

Must be able to obtain certification in CPR, Class “C”

Must possess or obtain certification in the APCO 40 Hour Dispatcher Training program, a Pennsylvania approved Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Program and the CLEAN Terminal Operators program

Must maintain all certifications including those that are state-mandated

Must have and maintain a clean criminal record

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Monday, October 4th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V





Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,528.66 (35 hr salary)

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement, or a related human services field

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021

FLSA STATUS: Non- Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DEPUTY DIRECTOR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or, juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels, and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental, or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides a representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision-making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures, and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post-release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health, or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends, and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing the offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs, and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, placement staff, school officials, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work-related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold, and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Probation Secretary

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Secretary.

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Clerical (Full Time, 40 hrs/week)

SALARY: $12.00 – $14.26 per hour

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or GED

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021

POSITION: PROBATION SECRETARY

FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR AND/OR DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Secretary position is responsible for performing administrative work involving considerable independent judgment in the Probation Services Department. The employee consults with the Director, Deputy Director, judicial, administrative, and probation personnel in performing delegated functions related to confidential personnel and budgeting information within the Department.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Completion of a high school diploma or equivalency program; or

One year of experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Orders office supplies, probation officer equipment, and department forms; maintains an inventory of supplies as required. Prepares requisitions and codes and submit bills to Court Administration

Assists with preparing and filing financial and/or other department records and documents, and records and reconciles accounts. Processes invoices and prepares requisitions

Performs general office duties, i.e. photocopying, sending faxes, shredding documents, distributing mail etc. as required to carry out essential office duties. Coordinates office equipment maintenance

Interacts with various internal Departments such as the District Attorney’s office, Public Defender’s Office, Court Administration, etc.; outside drug and alcohol agencies; vendors; etc

Types correspondence and prepares other administrative documents and reports required by the department

Maintains daily attendance and leave schedules for the probation officers

Answers the telephones, schedules appointments for officers and receives visitors to the office

Maintains files by alphabetical, numerical or chronological order. Retrieves documents, files and updates file and/or document contents. Makes client files active and closes them upon request from the officers

Proofreads typed materials and ensures the transfer of information is grammatically and typographically correct, complete, and adheres to Department rules and regulations

Completes paperwork to transfer adult cases to their respective home counties and/or to the Department of Corrections

Assists adult and juvenile probation officers as needed

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of movement throughout the office in order to perform essential functions

Travels occasionally as requested to perform essential functions of the job

Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

Must be able to mentally react quickly to disturbances or physical outbreaks

Must be able to sit, walk, bend, twist, lift, and carry objects of variable weight in order to carry out all duties of the position

Works in limited workspace with adequate lighting and ventilation, but with fluctuations of temperatures

Frequent exposure to noise, disruptions, and stress

Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt

Works near volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive adult and juvenile offenders

Works occasionally beyond normal work hours when needed

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills.

Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with employees, adult and/or juvenile offenders and their families, co-workers, and others.

Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to adult/juvenile offender and employee information and records.

Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and various data collection software programs (i.e. excel) as well as case management systems.

Must possess the ability to interact with staff, government officials, and the public.

Must possess the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff, other county agencies, outside agencies, and the general public.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Director of Educational Programs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Director of Educational Programs.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2021

Position Details:

The Director of Educational Programs coordinates programming in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment; acting as a liaison to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for improvement initiatives pushed out through the State System of Support in Curriculum. In addition, the position coordinates Professional Development for RIU6 member school entities in curriculum and comprehensive planning for continuous improvement. Grant projects, regional partnerships with higher education and community stakeholders, supervision of department staff, and advanced technology skills for presentations are also expectations of the position. The position works with both public and non-public programs and is part of the Leadership Team at the Intermediate Unit. This is a full-time, 260-day, Act 93 administrative position with a salary range commensurate to school administrators in the region. Current clearances and valid PA certification in administration (prefer Principal or Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction certification) are required.

Application Process:

Application packet must include a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications and trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.





S&W AutoBody, Lucinda, PA has a position open for accounting/office assistant.

This is a full-time position but could be flexible on hours. The person would be working with QuickBooks in accounts payable, receivables, and billing. The individual would also be assisting with the operation of the front office such as answering the phone, scheduling, and invoicing.

Pay is dependent upon experience. Benefits such as health insurance, retirement, and paid vacation time are included. Very friendly work environment.

Please call 814-226-7046 to schedule an interview or email your resume to [email protected]





Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Clarion Eye Care

Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.

They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.

The ideal candidate must:

be personable

be a team player

enjoy working with people

be able to efficiently multitask

be eager to learn

be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed

*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****

Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.

1350 East Main Street, Suite #20

Clarion, PA 16214

www.clarioneyecare.com





Full and Part-Time Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person who wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities? Are you someone ready to try something new? Do you want an opportunity to do something rewarding, and a career where you can make a difference in someone’s life?

If so, apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties. Now hiring full and part-time Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

$5000 retention bonus! Bi-annual incentive bonuses! Exciting monthly employee incentives!

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full time employees

Paid leave after probationary period

Great mileage reimbursement

Overtime available

The opportunity to make a difference!

Applicants must:

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Have acceptable clearances and pass a drug screening

Be 21 years of age or older

Possess a valid driver’s license and have reliable transportation

Have basic computer skills

Be willing to work a variety of shifts

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.





Department Clerk III Floater

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for their Children & Youth Services and Mental Health units.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide paid holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan.

Qualified candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 09/30/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com or via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or by email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11pm – 7am, $18/hr Non-Exempt

Temp to perm 90 days

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must adhere to all safety policies

Required skills/experience:



Welding

PLC Troubleshooting

Hydraulics

Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems

Computer skills

Lock out Tag out procedures

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





CNC Operator

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring a CNC Operator for their Parker Location.

Competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive, winning team attitude is what you will find as their new CNC Operator at UFP Parker, LLC.

The following qualifications are required to be considered for the position.

Knowledge:

Minimum high school diploma

Minimum of 1 year of experience working with heavy manufacturing and/or assembly equipment or equivalent schooling

Working knowledge of mathematical functions

Basic understanding of computer equipment

Must be at least 18 years of age

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to work in a safe manner

Ability to recognize the quality of material

Demonstrates ability to perform LOTO

Demonstrates ability to follow specific instructions and directions

Demonstrate ability to use and operate hand tools

Demonstrate ability to stack material properly

Ability to pay attention to surroundings

Ability to identify safety issues in their work area, and notice equipment malfunctions

Ability to read a tape measure and read blueprints or plans

Ability to troubleshoot the machine or equipment in use

Ability to understand efficiencies and productivity measures

Demonstrate eye-hand coordination

Ability to work hours mandated by management

Conduct:

Safety-conscious

Team player and goal-oriented

Open to change and positive attitude

Committed to plant and company goals

Participates in Safety and CI programs

Punctual and reliable

Looks for ways to improve productivity and department results

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

In addition to the CNC Operator position, they have openings at both their Emlenton and Parker locations. Currently, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial and Truss Assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy in options; and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.





Two Paraprofessionals & Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill openings for two Paraprofessionals and a Cheerleading/ Competitive Spirit Varsity/ Jr Assistant Coach.

Positions are available immediately at the Keystone School District.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled





Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.

Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 or Middle-Level Mathematics Certification.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 8, 2021





Temporary Part-Time Teacher

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District has a Temporary Part-Time 3rd Grade teaching position open immediately.

Must possess or be able to obtain all clearances.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Teaching application, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

The deadline for application is September 29, 2021.





Multiple Positions at UFP Parker and Emlenton

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is currently hiring for multiple positions in both their Parker and Emlenton locations.

Parker Location

Day and Afternoon shift General Labor/Mill

Cutting, banding, and stacking wood components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day and Afternoon shift Truss Assembler

Assemble truss with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Industrial Assembler

Assemble pallets, crates, and shipping boxes

Other duties as required

Must be able to use a variety of hand and pneumatic tools safely and comfortably

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Emlenton Location

Day Shift Wall Builder

Assemble wall panels with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure is preferred

Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.

Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:

Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance

401k

Profit-sharing

9 paid holidays

40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year

Too many more to list!

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Full-Time LPN

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a full-time LPN for the Clinical Information Department.

This individual would be responsible for computer data entry, faxing and copying necessary paperwork for patient records, properly coding patients to ensure proper billing to insurance companies, communicating effectively with other staff members regarding patient information as well as many other clerical duties and tasks.

Qualifications:

Licensed as LPN in Pennsylvania

Previous experience ICD coding preferred

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Ability to use a telephone

Must be able to read and write legibly.

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Medium-High level of computer experience

Experience in general office work is highly preferred.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

WAGE NEGOTIABLE DEPENDENT ON EXPERIENCE LEVEL/QUALIFICATIONS.

Benefits for full-time employees include health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance paid time off, and more!

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE





Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is hiring at their Parker, PA location.

Day and afternoon shifts.

Benefits:

Competitive wages

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Many more!

Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers — at Universal Forest Products.





Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody, in Lucinda, is currently seeking a Collision Repair and Automotive Painter.

Combo technician, body repair, and automotive painting.

Looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Tool Program. Training programs. Paid Vacation. Medical, Vision, and Dental Insurance Available. Employee Discount.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235. Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.





Career Opportunities with Venango County

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Service Coordinator II CYS Ongoing; Service Coordinator II Outreach, Independent Living, and Mental Health; and Service Coordination Supervisor MH.

Service Coordinator II CYS Ongoing ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Service Coordinator II Outreach, Independent Living, and Mental Health ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign­ on bonuses)

Service Coordination Supervisor MH ($18.50/hr.)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

They provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to:

Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood

Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave.

Franklin, PA 16323

by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application via their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job­-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Assistant Manager

Cranberry Township, Venango County

Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango County Pennsylvania, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill a position of a full-time Assistant Manager.

This position shall report to the Township Manager and assist in the overall administration of the Township’s general affairs including the Road Department, Water Department, Sewer Department, and Parks and Recreation.

Applicants shall have experience in business management, budget administration, human resources, grant writing, project oversight, and demonstrate qualifies of time management and fiscal responsibility.

The ideal candidate shall have a minimum of five years of increased professional responsibility within a governmental entity and have earned a bachelor’s degree in public or business administration, political science, or a related field.

Interested applicants can submit a resume, including references and salary expectations to the Cranberry Township Municipal Building located at 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, PA 16346 no later than October 8th, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville is looking for a professional, motivated Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time and part-time available.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage in other Brookville area offices. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

The ideal candidate must be positive, team-oriented, and committed to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email a[email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage for other offices as well. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center will be conduction open interviews for multiple positions on September 18.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their facility located at 2 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interviews will be conducted for the following positions:

RN

LPN

Mental Health Tech (MHT)

RN Supervisor

Call Center Specialist

Assistant Director of Clinical Services

and more!

Visit https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/64a387b5-7df9-4e6a-9c08-16063fa70b1d to RSVP.

Speed up the process by applying ahead of time at clarioncenter.com

Offers will be made on the spot!

Call Emilee at 814.226.2394 with any questions.





Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals for the following positions:

Full-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Part-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities? Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties welcomes you to apply today.

This position requires a great deal of flexibility on the part of their employees. They must be willing to work a variety of shifts including evenings and weekends.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full-time employees

Paid leave after probationary period

Great mileage reimbursement

Overtime available

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts

Computer skills

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office located at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Full-Time Positions at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. Training wage is 10$/hr after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.

Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply Online Here

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159





Multiple Positions at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, currently has openings for an Administrative Assistant, a Transportation Aide/Driver, and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA).

Administrative Assistant – Full-time

Qualifications:

US work authorization (Preferred)

Description:

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for accurate input into the accounting of the resident trust fund, timely and accurate data entry, employment benefit management, assisting in new hire process, assisting in payroll reporting, assisting HR duties and payroll functions and answering telephones, directing visitors and distributing mail on a daily basis. At least 1 year of experience in a Business Office setting is required. Preference is given for prior HR experience.

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo Pa. The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, a connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

This position will be full-time Monday through Friday.

Benefits Offered are:

Health Insurance-Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b)

Employee Referral Program

Paid Holidays

Paid Time Off

Transportation Aide/Driver – Part-Time

Qualifications:

PA Driver’s License (Required)

CPR Certification, or able to obtain (Required)

Job Description:

Job responsibilities are to assist with residents’ transport to hospitals, physician’s offices, and community agencies as ordered by the physicians. Assist with securing residents in the vehicle, sitting with the resident if required, and driving the van as needed.

Candidate must be able to safely transport the residents to the prescribed locations; to maintain a professional manner at all times during transport and while in contact with the community; to cooperate with the supervisor to maintain transport schedules in a timely manner; to maintain the cleanliness and function of the transport vehicle.

Candidate must have a valid PA Drivers License in good standing and be CPR certified or be able to get certified prior to starting position.

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

On-call

Weekend availability

COVID-19 considerations:

All employees are to abide by the CDC recommendations for COVID precautions.

License/Certification:

PA Driver’s License (Required)

CPR Certification, or able to obtain (Required)

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Job Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Number of hires for this role: 7

Qualifications:

CNA certification (Required)

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Driver’s License (Preferred)

Job Description:

***** $2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS for Full Time $1,200 for Part Time *****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.

CNA / CARE NURSE POSITION

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – or “Care Nurse”, as the position is titled at Clarview – is a very caring person who sees purpose in his/her life by providing care and assistance to their residents so they may be comfortable, safe, and in the best state of wellness that they can be. You will work with RNs and LPNs to provide person-centered care for residents in compliance with all regulations and guidelines. You will be a critical member of their team, ensuring that each resident’s medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes are met on a daily basis.

Clarview currently has FULL-TIME and PART-TIME Care Nurse positions on the DAY shift (6:30 AM to 2:30 PM) and EVENING shift (2:30 PM to 10:30 PM) and NIGHT shift (10:30 PM to 6:30 AM). PER DIEM/PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR THEIR CNAs / CARE NURSES

Provide person-centered care for our residents and assist them in all activities of daily living including bathing, dressing, grooming, nutritional needs, transferring, continence and oral hygiene.

Observe and engage with residents. Report changes to the nurse on duty.

Consistently use proper infection control techniques.

Complete documentation regarding resident care provided.

Maintain a professional, customer-oriented demeanor and work cooperatively with co-workers and peers.

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to Clarview’s mission.

Relationship with their residents.

Colleagues who work together as a team.

A true desire to be the “best place to work.”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Engaged and committed leadership team.

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Care Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and also receive daily work guidance and direction from RNs and LPNs.

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Nurse Aide certificate in good standing with the Nurse Aide Registry.

For more information and to apply to any of the above positions please visit: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment

THANKS for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production Slabber – Titusville

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

1st, 2nd and 3rd shift, $12/hr

30-minute paid lunch

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.

Duties (but not limited to):

Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures

Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct

Remove material from belts

Package material in boxes or sacks

Prepare product for shipping

Maintain clean work space

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers – Franklin

$10-$12/hr.; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (30-day review and potential wage increase)

Non-Exempt

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50lbs.

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Legal Secretary

Marshall Law Office, LLC

Marshall Law Office, LLC is currently hiring a legal secretary.

Required qualifications include the following:

Effective oral and written communication skills

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

Sensitivity to confidential material and ability to multi-task

Prior legal secretarial experience and/or working with real estate closings preferred

Fulltime position. Salary based on experience.

Send letter of interest, resume, and references via email to [email protected]





Service Mechanic

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to be sure their trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber, some of which include:

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

Low Cost Uniforms

Job Security

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:



Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

To apply, send your resume to [email protected] or stop in at the terminal for a paper application. Please contact Denise at 814-913-1565, if you have additional questions.





Music Instructor

Clarion Center for the Arts

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for friendly, professional, reliable, and competent music instructors to teach private piano, voice, and/or guitar lessons.

Instructors set their own availability but must commit to being at their lessons every week. Clarion Center for the Arts takes time off around holidays and in the Summer.

Instructors also help plan, prepare and run two music recitals each year in December and June.

The minimum rate for private music instructors is $20 an hour. Hours are based on the number of students enrolled for lessons.

Teaching at Clarion Center for the Arts means you do not have to worry about accounts management, communication with parents, collecting payments, or marketing for new students.

As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.

If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]





Office Administrator/Receptionist

Clarion Center for the Arts

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for a friendly, organized, and self-motivated person to join their team as an in-person Office Administrator/Receptionist.

Responsibilities include:

Managing customer accounts

Onboarding new students

Preparing handouts and newsletters

Helping parents with any in-person needs and questions

Assisting with the plans and preparations for events

Processing payments and deposits

Helping the Director, remote Receptionist, and teachers with other classroom and program needs

Position requires:

Proficiency in Google Sheets, Docs, and Drive

Learning how to use their online accounts management software and other business apps such as Trello, Pipedrive and Cognito Forms

Engaging with customers and students in a friendly manner

Compensation will begin at a rate of $12.00 per hour for an average of 20-25 hours per week.

Due to the nature of the business, this position has an afternoon, evening, and flexible weekend schedule. At a minimum, the Receptionist/Administrator is needed at the front desk from 3:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 3:30- 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.

As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.

If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]





Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for a Costing/Accounts Receivable Clerk and a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Costing/AR Clerk requirements:

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat

Previous data entry/AR experience preferred

Extreme attention to detail

Excellent work ethic

Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, but there is some flexibility for the right candidate

Heavy Equipment Operator requirements:

Utility pipeline installation experience required

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and applications must be submitted with a resume.





Road Crew Worker

Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified Road Crew Worker for full-time employment.

The ideal candidate will have experience in heavy-duty diesel truck and equipment operation, snow plowing, and general truck maintenance. Additional requirements include the possession of a current Class A, PA Driver’s License, have a clean driving record, and test free of drug use.

A competitive salary plus benefits which include health insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, pension plan, paid vacation, paid sick time, and holiday pay will be determined based on the applicant’s experience.

Interested candidates are encouraged to deliver a resume to Cranberry Township, c/o Chad Findlay, Township Manager, 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, Pa 16346 no later than September 15, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an equal opportunity employer.





County of Venango Open Positions

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator II MH TCM ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses), Fiscal Technician ($10.81/hr.), and Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.). All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

The County of Venango provides employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with them to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





YMCA Gymnastics Coach

Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA has an opening for a Head Gymnastics Coach with a background in competitive gymnastics.

The Oil City YMCA is looking for an enthusiastic and passionate individual to take on the role of YMCA Competitive Gymnastics Team Head Coach.

The Head Coach’s responsibility will be to manage and develop the Oil City YMCA competitive gymnastics team which competes at levels 2 through 9 and excel.

The role will include practices on weeknights (Tuesday and Thursdays) and some weekend hours during the competitive season. A background in competitive gymnastics is preferred.

Other Job Responsibilities include Development of gymnasts’ skills through organized practices and events. Working with YMCA Youth Director and parent-led volunteer group to organize team functions and fundraising.

If interested in this position, please submit applications and/or resumes to Oil City YMCA Youth Director, Max Krepps. He can be reached by phone at (814)677-3000. Or by email at [email protected]





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Supply Chain Analyst- Franklin

$16-$20

This position has no definite timeline but is considered a temporary assignment at this time.

Requirements:

Strong Microsoft office skills. There will be Excel work. (pivot tables)

Solid communication skills. Will be communicating with suppliers/buyer/product leaders

Accuracy in data management

Analytical

Must pass pre-employment screening

Projects that will be supported:

Working with suppliers on cycling counting

Compiling and analyzing supplier risk assessments

Expediting critical parts/purchase orders with suppliers

Please send resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber – Titusville

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

1st, 2nd and 3rd shift, $12/hr

30-minute paid lunch

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.

Duties (but not limited to):

Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures

Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct

Remove material from belts

Package material in boxes or sacks

Prepare product for shipping

Maintain clean work space

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Grinders – Franklin

All Seasons has several openings for Grinders in the Franklin area.

$10-$11/hr.; 1st shift.

Must have steel-toed shoes

Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required

Debur and grind various surfaces

Understand and maintain job specs

Ensure equipment is set up and run properly

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers

$10-$12/hr.; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50lbs.

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr.

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand for 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Special Education Teacher

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time Special Education Teacher.

Position available beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

Secondary Special Education Certification is required, multiple areas preferred.

Send letter of interest; resume; PA standard application; valid PA teaching certificate; current Acts 34, 151, 168, and 114 clearances; transcripts; Praxis test scores; and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. John Kimmel

Supt., Union School District

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin upon receipt, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled. www.unionsd.net Union School District is an EOE.





Part-Time Member Service Representative/Teller Cranberry, Venango County

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Venango County.

They are seeking a detail-oriented person, preferably with cash handling skills. CFCU is looking for the most qualified individual but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

Very competitive starting salary – $15.00 an hour

Generous monthly incentive plan

Increased pay for Saturday hours worked

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Structured Advancement opportunities

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member-focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 4 years for return to the member. They are looking for team members that want to help them continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to [email protected]

